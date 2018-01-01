Judge handling Sen. Melaye’s attempt assassination suit is dead

Justice Aromeh Benson Akogu, the Kabba Resident High Court Judge in Kogi handling the case of attempted assassination of Sen. Dino Melaye is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the judge died in Anyigba on Dec. 31, 2017 at about 11:40pm during a cross-over service to 2018.

According to a reliable source close to the family, Akogu who had vowed not to sleep before the cross-over to 2018, was neither sick nor show any symptoms of ill health.

His wife, Mrs Vicky Akogu, who confirmed the death, said the late judge and one-time Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the state, was hale and hearty before his sudden death.

She said that she watched her husband’s death like a movie and could hardly believe herself.

Commenting on the incident from Akogu family house in Idah, Chief Registrar of the State High Court, Yahaya Ademu, said the body had been deposited at the Grimmard Hospital Mortuary, Anyigba.

The late judge, in his late 50s, was until his death, handling the case of attempted assassination of Sen. Dino Melaye.

NAN reports that the Ijumu Local Government Administrator, Taofiq Isah and four others are being tried in the matter. (NAN)

The post Judge handling Sen. Melaye’s attempt assassination suit is dead appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

