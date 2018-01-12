Judiciary reshuffles 130 judges, James Eremye Mawanda retained

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Uganda’s Judiciary has reshuffled 130 of its officers including Registrars, Chief Magistrates and Grade One Magistrates.

In a circular signed by the Chief Registrar – Courts of Judicature Paul Wolimbwa Gadenya, the transfers are aimed at improving service delivery country wide.

Among the transferred are former PRO Erias Omar Kisawuzi who has been at the Judicial Studies Institute in Nakawa, and is now deputy registrar incharge of Execution and Bailiffs at the High Court in Kampala.

Daniel Lubowa who had been the Private Legal Secretary to Retired Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma, has been posted to Arua as the Chief Magistrate

Tom Chemutai who has been registrar Supreme Court has been replaced by Isaac Muwata who was registrar Kampala High Court.

Tadeo Asiimwe has been appointed acting Registrar Court of Appeal, Wamala Boniface appointed Private legal secretary to chief Justice Phillip Odoki while the Private Legal Secretary to Deputy Chief Justice, Jesse Byaruhanga transferred from Jinja to replace Kisawuzi at the Judicial Studies Institute in Nakawa.

Vicent Mugabo retained as Judiciary’s Public Relations Officer and incharge of Mediation of Cases, Olive Kazaarwe who has been the Secretary of the Land Probe Commission is also appointed Registrar Commercial Court, Susan Kanyange is the new Registrar Anti-corruption Court replacing Sarah Langa who is now registrar incharge of civil matters at the High Court Kampala.

Godfrey Kaweesa who has been Chief Magistrate Iganga is now posted to Mukono, James Eremye Mawanda retained at Chief Magistrate Buganda Road Court while Jameson Karemani is transferred to Nakawa Chief Magistrate Court. Justine Atukwasa who has been registrar High Court Land Division is now transferred to Mbarara High Court, and Elias Kakooza retained as Chief Magistrate Makindye.

