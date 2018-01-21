Jumanji Rules International Box Office, Hits $768m Worldwide

Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle has been the worldwide leader at the International box office for four weeks straight now.

The amazing action-comedy has hit $450 million internationally as well as $317 million in the US taking the global total to $767.8 million. Jumanji is now the 80th highest grossing movie of all time.

For a movie with a $90m budget, If it gets to $800m it’ll be one of the cheapest live-action movies to do so, joining Wolf Warrior 2 ($31m), Jurassic Park ($63m in 1993) and Independence Day ($75m in 1996). If you count animated films, then it’s still in the top ten, behind The Lion King ($45m in 1994), Minions ($74m in 2015), Secret Life of Pets ($75m in 2016), Despicable Me 2 ($76m in 2013), Despicable Me 3 ($80m in 2017) and Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs ($90m in 2009).

