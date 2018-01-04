Junior Ajayi IN, Aubameyang and Mane out of Caf best XI – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Junior Ajayi IN, Aubameyang and Mane out of Caf best XI
Goal.com
Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were missing out in the Caf best 11 released during the Caf Awards on Thursday night. The Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund stars made the top three of the African Player of the Year prize, but were not considered …
GOtv to air CAF Football Awards live
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!