Jurgen Klopp regrets altercation with Swansea fan – Irish Times



Irish Times Jurgen Klopp regrets altercation with Swansea fan

Irish Times

Jurgen Klopp expressed regret after reacting angrily to a Swansea supporter during Liverpool's shock 1-0 defeat at the Liberty Stadium. Alfie Mawson swept home Swansea's 40th-minute winner following a poor headed clearance from Liverpool's £75million …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

