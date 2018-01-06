Just in: 11 persons killed in fresh Benue attack
Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Saturday killed 11 persons in a fresh attack on Tombu village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, according to a report on Channels Television. The television station reports that the state governor, Mr Samuel Ortom, confirmed the renewed killings to it after an emergency meeting with the joint socio-cultural groups in the state. “Two days back, four persons were killed in Guma Local Government, and this has continued,” the Governor was quoted as saying.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!