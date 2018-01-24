Just in: Ex- SGF Babachir Lawal arrested

Anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Wednesday evening arrested former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal. EFCC is still grilling Lawal as at the time of writing this story. Lawal was indicted by a Committee of the Senate over award of contracts to companies he has interest in when he was the SGF.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

