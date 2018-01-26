 JUST IN: Former SGF Babachir Lawal Released From EFCC Custody | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JUST IN: Former SGF Babachir Lawal Released From EFCC Custody

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mr Lawal was released on Friday, after spending about 48 hours in the custody of the anti-graft agency. More to details later

The post JUST IN: Former SGF Babachir Lawal Released From EFCC Custody appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.