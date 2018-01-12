 JUST IN: Goodluck Jonathan’s Wife, Patience Loses Bid To Reclaim Seized $5.9m | Nigeria Today
JUST IN: Goodluck Jonathan’s Wife, Patience Loses Bid To Reclaim Seized $5.9m

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, on Friday upheld the decision of the Federal High Court in Lagos, which ordered the interim forfeiture of a sum of $5.9m found in Mrs. Patience Jonathan’s Skye Bank account. The appellate court, in a lead judgment by Justice Mojeed Owoade, threw out the ex-President’s wife’s appeal, challenging the […]

