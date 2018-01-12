 Just in: NYSC announces date for 2017 Batch B Stream 2 Orientation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Just in: NYSC announces date for 2017 Batch B Stream 2 Orientation

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

NYSC Releases Date for 2017 Batch B Stream 2 Orientation (Press Release) The NYSC 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course is scheduled to hold in Fifteen (15) NYSC Orientation Camps only, namely; Abia, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Enugu, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Rivers and the FCT. The Orientation Course is to commence as follows; (a) Commencement and Registration: Tuesday 16th January, 2018 (b) Cut-off date for Registration:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.