Just in: Police rescue 3 abducted Reverend Sisters, others in Edo
Jethro Ibileke/Benin The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of three Reverend Sisters of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Convent and three other females, who were kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen. The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, who made the disclosure in Benin, disclosed that the Sisters were rescued during an operation by policemen from the Command.
Comments
