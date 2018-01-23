Just in: Super Eagles qualify for CHAN quarter-finals
CHAN 2018: Super Eagles come from behind to beat Equatorial Guinea 3-1 and qualify for quarter-finals as Group C winners, with Libya beating Rwanda 1-0 in the group’s other match to join them in the last eight stage. More details later.
