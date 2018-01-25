K1 De Ultimate bags Champion of UN-SDGs Award – The Nation Newspaper
K1 De Ultimate bags Champion of UN-SDGs Award
The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria's Internationally acclaimed musician, Olasukanmi Marshal, popularly known as K1 de Ultimate, has been appointed as UN-SDG Champion. The appointment was conferred by the Coalition of Civil Society on Sustainable Development (CACSDG), Ogun State …
Photo News: K1 becomes Champion of UN-SDGs
