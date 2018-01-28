Kabila denies violence against protesters, silent on election date – Chronicle
Kabila denies violence against protesters, silent on election date
KINSHASA — Congolese President Joseph Kabila on Friday rejected charges that his forces had violently broken up pro-democracy protests, stirred by his refusal to step down at the end of his mandate. After a week of simmering unrest following the …
Congo's President Holds Rare Press Conference After Outcry
CONGO DR PROTESTS: President Kabila denies violence against demonstrators
