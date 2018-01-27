Kabul Attack: Taliban Claims Responsibility For Car Bomb Blast That Left 95 Dead

The Taliban, a hardline Islamic death cult in Afghanistan, has claimed responsibility for today’s powerful suicide blast that has left at least 95 people dead, 158 others wounded in Kabul, the capital of Afghan.

A plume of smoke was seen rising from the site of the explosion, which happened near the old Interior Ministry building at around 12.15pm local time.

Death toll from suicide car bomb blast in Afghan capital rises to 95, with 158 others injured. Taliban has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack pic.twitter.com/CL544oRBPd — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) January 27, 2018

The offices of the European Union and the High Peace Council are also nearby, along with a number of foreign embassies and the police headquarters.

It was gathered that the suicide bombers drove an ambulance laden with explosives past a police checkpoint into a street that was only open to government workers.

The group, it was learnt, had hidden the explosives in an ambulance vehicle, which was detonated near the ministry’s entrance close to the busy Sadarat Square – a diplomatic area – during rush hour.

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah, condemned the attack, describing it as “insane, inhuman, heinous and a warcrime,” via his official Twitter account.

We condemn this terrorist act and share the sorrows and loses of our people. Our priority and focus right now is to help those in need and provide the best treatment for those wounded. This is the moment when we all need to stand together and punch our enemy hard. This is enough! — Dr. Abdullah (@afgexecutive) January 27, 2018

The incident comes a week after a Taliban-claimed attack on the Intercontinental Hotel in the city, which left 18 dead, and days after the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) killed at least three people at the office of Save the Children in Jalalabad.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat the Taliban since the US and Nato formally ended their combat mission at the end of 2014.

Kabul Attack: Taliban Claims Responsibility For Car Bomb Blast That Left 95 Dead

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

