Kachikwu: It’s Shameful Nigeria Can’t Refine Its Oil

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, has described as “shameful” the country’s inability to refine its oil. He said that local refining of oil would be the ultimate solution to the fuel scarcity crisis bedevilling the nation. Kachikwu made this known at a public hearing on the lingering fuel scarcity crisis. Details […]

The post Kachikwu: It’s Shameful Nigeria Can’t Refine Its Oil appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

