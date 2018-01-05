Kachikwu: Up until now, we have not been able to police our port adequately

The Minister of States for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu says one of the reasons for recurrent fuel crisis in the country is the inability of government agencies to adequately monitor and police fuel depot adequately.

Speaking before a meeting of the joint committee of the Senate and House of Representatives, Kachikwu decries the poor state of Apapa wharf, from bad roads, to lack of sufficient reserve in the country and inability of the government to put an end to fuel diversion by greedy marketers.

“There has been a loose enforcement on diversion in the country. We have not been able to police our depots adequately.

“In moments of normalcy, we are fine. In moments of emergency, our system is slow to respond. We also need to address our refineries.” He said

Kachikwu said there was disparity between the landing cost of fuel and the actual pump price, while the landing cost according to him is N170 to N171, the pump price is N145

“Going forward we need to address the issue of pricing, there is a disparity between landing cost and cost we are selling. If we are going to sell at N145, we need to put some mechanisms in place so that the private sector will go back importation. We have a committee looking at this and we are still going to submit a report for review

“Currently, the landing cost of product is N170 to N171 and we sell at N145 and the price we are allowed to sell is N145.”

He said they are currently looking at modalities to work with CBN to have exchange rate mechanism that will allow marketers to import the product without price differentials.

“One mechanism will be to look at working with CBN to have an exchange rate mechanism that enables them to stay at N245 price. If we do that, then they (marketers) can import without price differentials.”

