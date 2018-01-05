Kaduna – Abuja Train service: Jonathan deserves credit, Ben Murray Bruce tells Buhari

The Senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district in the National assembly, Ben Murray-Bruce has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to thank Former president Goodluck Jonathan for the train ride he enjoyed from Abuja to Kaduna.

Bruce in a Tweet on Thursday said the Kaduna – Abuja train service was entirely the handwork of Jonathan administration and Nigeria should give honour to whom honour is due.

I hope President @MBuhari remembers to say thank you to former President @GEJonathan for the train ride he enjoyed in Kaduna. Some of us haven’t forgotten that that achievement was ENTIRELY the handiwork of the Jonathan government. Nigeria should give honour to whom honour is due

— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) January 4, 2018

