Kaduna govt bans child fostering, adoption

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Kaduna State Government has banned fostering and adoption of children due to abuses by orphanage homes in the state, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba, has said. Baba said on Thursday in Kaduna that the government had discovered that some of the orphanages were conduits for trafficking and abuse […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

