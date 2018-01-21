Kaduna Inland Dry Port Operational Manual Ready Thursday
The operational manual of the Kaduna Inland Dry Port is set to be ready on Thursday, January 25, the Nigeria Shippers Council has said. In a statement signed unbehalf of the Council by Ignatius Nweke, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council is holding a one-day meeting with its stakeholders on the operations of the Kaduna Dry Port. […]
The post Kaduna Inland Dry Port Operational Manual Ready Thursday appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
