Kaduna NUT Calls Off Strike, Backs Gov’t Quest For Quality Education
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Kaduna Wing has called off the indefinite strike action embarked upon in all the state public schools which has lasted for over 10 days. The NUT Chairman Comrade Audu T. Amba disclosed this today shortly after an emergency meeting of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) which held at […]
The post Kaduna NUT Calls Off Strike, Backs Gov’t Quest For Quality Education appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!