Kaduna Protest: el-Rufai’s Aide Denies Allegation Of Sponsoring Thugs

BY MSUE AZA, Kaduna Special assistant to Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, on Public Affairs, Mukhtar Maigamo, has called on Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to stop dragging his name in its activities, saying he did not sponsor thugs to disrupt the union’s recent protest in Kaduna. In a statement issued by Maigamo, explained that: […]

The post Kaduna Protest: el-Rufai’s Aide Denies Allegation Of Sponsoring Thugs appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

