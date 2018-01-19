Kaduna to begin immunization campaign against Polio

The Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) on Thursday said it would commence its first round of polio immunisation exercise on Jan. 20. This contained in a statement jointly issued by the state Deputy Director, Mr Hamza Ibrahim-Ikara, and Coordinator of Journalists Initiative on Immunisation Against Polio (JAP), Kaduna State Chapter, Malam Lawal Dogara, on Thursday in Kaduna.

