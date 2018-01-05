Kaita, an epitome of simplicity — Makarfi

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—Tributes have continued to pour in for Alhaji Lawal Kaita, the Second Republic governor of old Kaduna State (now Kaduna and Katsina), who passed on Tuesday at the age of 85.

The latest is coming from a former governor of Kaduna State and Chairman of the defunct National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, who, yesterday, expressed shock at the demise of the quintessential public servant and elder statesman, describing him as an epitome of simplicity.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mukhtar Sirajo, Makarfi extolled the values Kaita fought and stood for, adding that despite his privileged background, he lived a life of humility laced with uncommon courage.

“Senator Makarfi, though saddened by the loss, derives consolation from the fact that late Alhaji Kaita lived a good life in the service of God and humanity. No doubt, Alhaji Kaita, an epitome of simplicity despite a privileged background, has bequeathed a legacy of humility and courage in the face of daunting odds, as well as dedication and commitment to what he believed in, top of which was his abiding faith in this country and a desire to see justice and equity upheld wherever he was.

While praying God to grant the deceased eternal rest, Makarfi called on politicians across the country to emulate the sacrifices of Kaita by re-dedicating themselves in the service of the nation and its people.

