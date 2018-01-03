Kaita Was A Quintessential Leader – el-Rufai

Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has described the former governor of old Kaduna state, Alhaji Lawal Kaita, who died on Tuesday, as a quintessential leader. El-Rufai also said, the nation and both Kaduna and Katsina states lost a model for present and future leaders, who in his life time exhibited courage in leadership and […]

The post Kaita Was A Quintessential Leader – el-Rufai appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

