Kaita Was A Quintessential Leader – el-Rufai
Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has described the former governor of old Kaduna state, Alhaji Lawal Kaita, who died on Tuesday, as a quintessential leader. El-Rufai also said, the nation and both Kaduna and Katsina states lost a model for present and future leaders, who in his life time exhibited courage in leadership and […]
