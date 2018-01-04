 Kajiado County official sacked in bus park documents scam – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Kajiado County official sacked in bus park documents scam – The Standard

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Africa


The Standard

Kajiado County official sacked in bus park documents scam
The Standard
The county government has sacked a senior official over a scandal involving the refurbishment of the Kitengela bus park. The ward administrator was accused of using fake documents to award a tender to a firm when another company was already doing the
