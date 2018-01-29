Kalonzo’s message to NASA supporters ahead of Tuesday swearing-in – Hivisasa
|
Hivisasa
|
Kalonzo's message to NASA supporters ahead of Tuesday swearing-in
Hivisasa
NASA deputy leader Kalonzo Musyoka in a past event. He has urged supporters to remain calm and peaceful ahead of their Tuesday swearing-in. (Photo/kenyatoday.co.ke). NASA deputy leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged supporters and Kenyans to remain calm and …
NASA convoy leaves Mombasa for Nairobi to attend Raila swearing-in
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!