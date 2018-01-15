 Kano: Actress banned for ‘romantic video’ pardoned – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano: Actress banned for ‘romantic video’ pardoned – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Kano: Actress banned for 'romantic video' pardoned
Vanguard
The Actors' Guild in Kano has commended the state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, for lifting the ban on Rahama Sadau, popular female actress suspended from Kannywood for featuring in a romantic musical video. Rahama Sadau popular Female Kano Actress
MOPPAN, censorship board differ on Rahama Sadau banDaily Trust
Har yanzu MOPPAN bata yafe ma Rahama SadauPulse Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.