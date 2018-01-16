Kano State Government Lifts Ban On Actress Rahama Sadau – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
Kano State Government Lifts Ban On Actress Rahama Sadau
360Nobs.com
In October 2016, Sadau, one of the leading actresses in the Hausa film industry was expelled from Kannywood by the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) for featuring in a music video by Jos born singer, ClassiQ. Her appearance …
Kano State Government lifts ban on actress,
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!