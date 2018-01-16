Kano State Government Lifts Ban On Actress Rahama Sadau

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has announced that the ban placed on popular Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau for featuring in a romantic musical video has been lifted

In October 2016, Sadau, one of the leading actresses in the Hausa film industry was expelled from Kannywood by the Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) for featuring in a music video by Jos born singer, ClassiQ. Her appearance in the music video was deemed to have been immoral and against the ethics of the Hausa film industry.

The Chairman of the Kano chapter of the Hausa Editors Guild, Alhassan Kwalli, said “the development was timely as stakeholders and practitioners in the Hausa movie industry are using films as a tool for national development.”

A statement issued by Rabiu Rikadawa, Assistant Secretary of the association on Monday, expressed gratitude to the governor for lifting the ban. He also lauded Mr. Ganduje’s support to the Hausa Movie Industry and its practitioners over the years.

He said that Nigerian and the North in particular has good stories and cultures to exhibit to the world, adding that this can be achieve with good movies and film making.

Rahama had written an apology letter to the state government and the Kano Emirate Council as well as MOPPAN, expressing regrets for her action.

Rahama Sadau made her Nollywood debut in a EbonyLife TV drama series titled, “Sons of the Caliphate.”

