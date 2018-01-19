 Kano to upgrade facilities at international market- Commissioner | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kano to upgrade facilities at international market- Commissioner

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Kano State Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Alhaji Ahmed Rabiu, says facilities at the Dawanau international grains market will be upgraded to boost commercial activities. Rabiu said this during an inspection tour of the market in Kano on Friday. He identified the facilities to include link roads, security lights, meeting hall and water, among others.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.