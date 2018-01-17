Kanu Nwankwo laments takeover of his hotel by Nigerian government, says AMCON disobeying court order

Former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo, has called the attention of the general public to the refusal of AMCON to respect court orders by refusing to release his hotel located in Lagos to him. Kanu’s property, known as Hardly Apartment Located at Victoria Island, Lagos, has been put under temporary possession of AMCON. The property […]

Kanu Nwankwo laments takeover of his hotel by Nigerian government, says AMCON disobeying court order

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

