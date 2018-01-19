Katsina teenage girl kidnapped, abductors demand N30m ransom

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – A teenage girl, Khadija Salisu, 14-years old was on Thursday reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen who demanded for a ransom of N30 million to secure her release for the abductors den.

In his reaction, the spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, DSP Gambo Isah who confirmed the incident, said its men and officers have hit the ground running as they are combing the bush to rescue the teenage girl.

Khadija, daughter of one Alhaji Salisu Mai-Tiles in Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State was said to have been kidnapped when the gunmen numbering about three of them entered his (Mai-Tiles) Kankia residence while others stayed outside to give them shield.

The victim’s Father, Alhaji Salisu said the unknown persons who he said were well armed invaded his residence at Sabuwar-Abuja quarters in Kankia at about 1:30 a.m.

He continued when he said they came in and asked for money which he gave to them but that unfortunately didn’t stop the persons leaving with his daughter.

According to him, “They asked me to give them money, which I did.

“Whatever they asked us we never objected to their demand to save our lives.

“Very unfortunate, they went with my 14-year-old daughter.

“The abductors have placed a call where I spoke with the child and she told me they asked for N30m earlier but I heard from background of few arguments saying its N100m or no more,” the victims father said.

