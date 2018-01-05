Kazakhstan wants to launch its own cryptocurrency G-Global based on the intellect.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the intention to create a world cryptocurrency that will be based not on abstract trust but will be secured by specific assets, will be democratic and transparent.

The new cryptocurrency will be called G-Global. “It will help the world get rid of monetary wars, black-marketeering and decrease volatility at markets,” Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the 10th Astana International Forum (AIF)

Based on the idea of President Nazarbayev in Estonia, the communication platform G-Global Business Portal is established. The essence of this platform is the development of a new type of currency – G-Global cryptocurrency.

The G-Global Business Portal is developing a new cryptocurrency, which is based on human intellectual potential. Consulting marketplace, under the leadership of Denis Tsyro, is engaged in a complex of works aimed at the modernization of enterprises in the real sector of the economy.

According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the technical progress the most obviously will affect the state of the labor market. Hanon Barabaner, The Deputy Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Club of Scientist, said that the basis for the formation of the new cryptocurrency G-Global will become the human intellectual potential.

The founder of the company CronoBank, Sergei Sergienko has developed the TIME token that allows measuring the efficiency of the employee during his working hours and informs the employer about the usefulness of the employee at the enterprise. The TIME token will be integrated into the G-Global Business Portal system.

G-Global Business Portal is an international communication platform designed to unite experts from around the world. The project itself is a tool for robotization, creation of the “smart” factories and enterprises and also for digitization of the real sector of the economy.

Mikhail Korb, a Member of Parliament and the Secretary-General of the Centre party of Estonia approved the activity of the G-Global Business Portal as it corresponds with the country’s economic development policy in the field of information technology.

REF: https://tengrinews.kz/kazakhstan_news/nazarbaev-predlojil-sozdat-mejdunarodnuyu-kriptovalyutu-320433/

Image: From left to right: the Head of the G-Global Business Portal Denis Tsyro, the Deputy Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Club of Scientists Hanon Barabaner.

The post Kazakhstan wants to launch its own cryptocurrency G-Global based on the intellect. appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

