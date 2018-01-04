KCCA closes butcher’s shops over treatment of meat – New Vision
|
New Vision
|
KCCA closes butcher's shops over treatment of meat
New Vision
“The operation is a fact-finding mission to check the compliance of butcher's shops with the required public health standards." Meat 703×422. HEALTH | STANDARDS KAMPALA – Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the Uganda National Bureau of Standards …
Several arrested as KCCA raids Kampala butcheries
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!