KCCA travels to Mbarara, Express hosts Kachumbala in Uganda Cup
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Thirty two matches will mark the start of the round of 64 stage of the 44th edition of the Uganda Cup later this month.
The big premier league sides should all go through easily, with the likes of holders KCCA tavelling to take on Mbarara FC, while Express hosts Kachumbala Rock Stars.
The matches will be played starting on the weekend of 20th January 2018 while the final is set for the last weekend of June 2018 in Kumi district.
The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) under the competitions department held the draws on Thursday. FUFA Acting Competitions Director Hajjati Aisha Nalule supervised the exercise, flanked by the FUFA Deputy CEO Humphrey Mandu, Hamza Nsereko (FUFA Communications member) and Sarah Birungi, a member of the FUFA Competitions department.
Uganda Cup (Round of 64):
- Simba Vs Paidha Black Angels – Gayaza
- Onduparaka Vs Light S.S – Green Light Stadium, Arua
- Kyetume Vs Luweero United – Mukono
- Seeta United Vs Kirinya-Jinja S.S – Seeta
- Nabitende Vs Bumate – Iganga
- Pallisa United Vs Nyamityobora – Pallisa
- SC Villa Jogoo Vs Hope Doves – Masaka Recreational Stadium
- Bronken Vs Vipers – Kasese
- Kireka United Vs Tigers – Namboole Stadium Outside play ground
- Greater Masaka Vs Police – Masaka Recreational Stadium
- Kansai Plascon Vs Buitaba – NARO Ntawo grounds
- Lira United Vs Kataka – Lira
- Ntoda Vs Soana – Ntungamo
- Express Vs Kachumbala Rock Stars – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium
- Synergy Vs Bukedea Town Council – Masaka Recreational Stadium
- Doves All Stars Vs Agape – Arua
- Rushere Vs Kamuli Park – Rushere
- Kabale Sharp Vs Busuula Sports Club – Kabale Municipal Stadium
- Mbarara F.C Vs KCCA – Kakyeeka Stadium, Mbarara
- Lungujja Galaxy Vs Mbarara City – Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku
- Vuura Vs Bright Stars – Moyo
- City Lads Vs Kira United – Lugogo, Kampala
- Bugwere Vs Ndejje University – Bugwere
- Ntinda United Vs Young Elephants – Kamwokya Play ground
- Proline Vs Nkambi Coffee – Lugogo, Kampala
- Water Vs Maroons – Kyambogo
- Masavu Vs Jinja Municipal Council Hippos – Fisheries Training Institute play ground, Bugonga – Entebbe
- Suncity Vs BUL – Kasese
- Busia Fisheries Vs UPDF – Busia
- URA Vs KJT – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole
- Kitara Vs Koboko Rising Stars – Boma Play ground, Hoima
- Amuka Bright Stars Vs Saviour – Lira
Uganda Cup (formerly Kakungulu cup) Winners since 1971:
1971 –Coffee F.C
1972-1975-Not Held
1976– Gangama F.C
1977– Simba F.C
1978 – Nsambya F.C
1979 – KCC F.C
1980 – KCC F.C
1981 – Coffee F.C
1982 – KCC F.C
1983 – SC Villa
1984 – KCC F.C
1985 – Express F.C
1986 – SC Villa
1987 – KCC F.C
1988 – SC Villa
1989 – SC Villa
1990 – KCC F.C
1991 – Express F.C
1992 – Express F.C
1993 – KCC F.C
1994 – Express F.C
1995 – Express F.C
1996 – UEB S.C
1997 – Express F.C
1998 – SC Villa
1999 – Mbale Heroes S.C
2000 – SC Villa
2001 – Express F.C
2002 – SC Villa
2003 – Express F.C
2004 – KCC F.C
2005 – URA F.C
2006 – Express F.C
2007 – Express F.C
2007/8 – Victors S.C
2008/9 – SC Villa
2009/10 – Victors S.C
2010/11 – Simba S.C
2011/12 – URA F.C
2013/2013 – Sports Club Victoria University
2013/2014 – URA F.C
2014/15 – SC Villa
2015/16 – Vipers Sports Club
2016/17 – KCCA F.C
The post KCCA travels to Mbarara, Express hosts Kachumbala in Uganda Cup appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!