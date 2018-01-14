Kebbi demolishes 4 illegal structures in Birnin Kebbi
Kebbi State Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has commenced demolition of illegal structures in Birnin Kebbi Township. The General Manager of the authority, Alhaji Adumu Shekare, told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday that four illegal structures along the drainage had been demolished. “We have so far demolished some of the the structures blocking the water ways and drainage in Bayan Kara and Tudun Wada areas in Birnin Kebbi,” he said.
