Kebbi govt gets new female commissioner

Ramatu Gulma on Monday took oath of allegiance as a new member of the Kebbi state executive council, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Mrs. Gulma became the state’s first female commissioner. The acting Chief Judge, Asabe Karatu, represented by Justice Abbas Ahmed, performed the oath of allegiance. Mrs. Gulma was a chief magistrate, director […]

Kebbi govt gets new female commissioner

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

