Kebbi govt gets new female commissioner
Ramatu Gulma on Monday took oath of allegiance as a new member of the Kebbi state executive council, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. Mrs. Gulma became the state’s first female commissioner. The acting Chief Judge, Asabe Karatu, represented by Justice Abbas Ahmed, performed the oath of allegiance. Mrs. Gulma was a chief magistrate, director […]
Kebbi govt gets new female commissioner
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!