Kemi Adeosun gets UN Appointment

The United Nations has appointed Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun into the Investments Committee of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund (UNJSPF). In a statement signed by Adeosun’s Special Adviser, Media and Communication, Oluyinka Akintunde, on Sunday in Abuja, it was disclosed that the minister will serve a one-year term effective from January 1, 2018. According […]

