 Kenya Airways Banks On Pricing, On-Board Experience for Success – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya Airways Banks On Pricing, On-Board Experience for Success – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Independent

Kenya Airways Banks On Pricing, On-Board Experience for Success
AllAfrica.com
Ticket pricing, on-board experience and choice of aircraft will be the main factors that Kenya Airways will be banking on to win passengers over as it starts its long haul flights to New York later this year. The carrier will become the third African
KQ starts flights to New York in OctoberIndependent

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.