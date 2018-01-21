 Kenya: Explosive kills 4 more children grazing livestock – WHIO | Nigeria Today
Kenya: Explosive kills 4 more children grazing livestock – WHIO

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Africa

Kenya: Explosive kills 4 more children grazing livestock
WHIO
NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan official says four more children have been killed by an explosive device that went off in a field where they grazing livestock. Mandera Governor Ali Roba is blaming devices that Britain might have planted during its colonial

