Kenyan Opposition Vows to Proceed With Odinga Swearing-In Plans – Bloomberg

Kenyan Opposition Vows to Proceed With Odinga Swearing-In Plans
Kenya's main opposition alliance said it will proceed with plans to swear-in Raila Odinga as the so-called people's president as it reiterated calls for a national dialogue. Odinga, leader of the National Super Alliance, will be sworn in on Jan. 30 …
Raila ready to lead parallel government from exile
Kenya: I Will Form My Government Even From Exile, Says Raila
Raila's oath unstoppable, not blackmail for power sharing pact – David Ndii
