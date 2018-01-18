 Kenyan Opposition Vows to Proceed With Odinga Swearing-In Plans – Bloomberg | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenyan Opposition Vows to Proceed With Odinga Swearing-In Plans – Bloomberg

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Bloomberg

Kenyan Opposition Vows to Proceed With Odinga Swearing-In Plans
Bloomberg
Kenya's main opposition alliance said it will proceed with plans to swear-in Raila Odinga as the so-called people's president as it reiterated calls for a national dialogue. Odinga, leader of the National Super Alliance, will be sworn in on Jan. 30
Raila ready to lead parallel government from exileCapital FM Kenya
Kenya: I Will Form My Government Even From Exile, Says RailaAllAfrica.com
Raila's oath unstoppable, not blackmail for power sharing pact – David NdiiThe Star, Kenya
Independent Online –The Standard –Hivisasa –Update Kenya (blog)
all 53 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.