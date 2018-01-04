Kenya: ‘Lunchtime’ Singer Gabriel Omolo Takes Last Bow – AllAfrica.com
|
Daily Nation
|
Kenya: 'Lunchtime' Singer Gabriel Omolo Takes Last Bow
AllAfrica.com
Veteran musician Gabriel Omolo Aginga of the "Lunchtime" hit song is dead. Gabriel, who was among the few surviving veteran musicians of the 1960s and 70s, died after a short illness on Wednesday night at the Busia District Hospital. Speaking to the …
