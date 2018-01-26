Kenya opposition claims ‘authentic’ results show Odinga won – Washington Post
|
The Standard
|
Kenya opposition claims 'authentic' results show Odinga won
Washington Post
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's opposition has released what it calls “authentic” election results that show opposition leader Raila Odinga won the August vote. The Supreme Court nullified that election in which President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the …
