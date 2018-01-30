 Kenya Orders Arrest Of 4 Al-Shabaab Operatives In Border Region – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya Orders Arrest Of 4 Al-Shabaab Operatives In Border Region – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Kenya Orders Arrest Of 4 Al-Shabaab Operatives In Border Region
Independent Newspapers Limited
Kenya on Monday ordered the arrest of four Kenyan Al-Shabaab operatives in northeast region and charges if they failed to surrender within the next few days. North Eastern Regional Commissioner Mohamud Saleh who revealed names of the four Al-Shabaab
Your game is up, al Shaabab suspects toldThe Star, Kenya
Kenya security confirms list with 35 Al-Shabaab sympathizersCoastweek

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.