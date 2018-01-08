 Kenya to host ITTF in March after 29-years – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya to host ITTF in March after 29-years – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Kenya to host ITTF in March after 29-years
Vanguard
International attention will return to Kenya as it hosts the 2018 ITTF Africa top 16, 29-years after such event in the country. The event which would hold from March 1-3 in Nairobi will welcome the best 32 players in the continent. The President of

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.