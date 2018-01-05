Kenyan farmer to sue Google over balloon crash – africanews
|
africanews
|
Kenyan farmer to sue Google over balloon crash
africanews
A Kenyan farmer is seeking compensation for destruction of crops after curious villagers flocked to his farm in central Meru County last week to view a crashed internet balloon. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Hundreds of locals swarmed to …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!