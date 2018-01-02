Kenyan man drowns while taking selfies beside a river

A 23-year-old Kabarak University graduate drowned after he slipped and fell into Molo River in Lelechwet Sub-Location, Rongai Constituency in Nakuru County on Friday evening, December 29, during an adventure walk with friends. The deceased, Elvis Keter slipped into the river when he was taking phone selfies with his friends on the bank of the […]

