Kenyan opposition supporters gather for swearing in of leader

Several hundred supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga gathered on Tuesday morning at a park in downtown Nairobi, determined to “swear in as president” their leader who boycotted a re-run election in 2017. President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term in November after winning the repeat presidential election in October that Odinga boycotted due to doubts it would be free and fair. Kenyatta had also been declared winner of the August election, but the Supreme Court later nullified that result, over irregularities.

