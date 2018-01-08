 Kenyan police killed 13 during 2017 protests – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Kenyan police killed 13 during 2017 protests – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 8, 2018


Kenyan police killed 13 during 2017 protests
Kenyan police killed 13 people in clashes that took place in the Mathare slums of the country's capital after the 2017 elections, local media reported on Monday. The protests that took place between Aug. 9 and Aug. 13 and after the Oct. 26, 2017 vote
